Low income Latino men in San Francisco at high risk for coronavirus

UCSF researchers and numerous volunteers recently tested nearly 3,000 people in San Francisco’s Mission district neighborhood for the coronavirus. The results released today suggest low income, Latino men are at high risk for the illness.

2.1 percent of participants, or 62 people tested positive. Of those, three quarters are men and 95 percent are Hispanic or Latinx.

Nearly all of the people who tested positive say they’re suffering economically right now. Most said they cannot work from home because they’re essential frontline workers primarily in either food service or construction.

“The numbers that we saw absolutely highlight and magnify the inequities that exist," Jon Jacobo, chair of the Latino Task Force on COVID-19.

He says many Latinos live in large households to cut down on San Francisco’s high cost of living, which forces them to be in contact with more people.

54 percent of all participants reported no symptoms of COVID-19.

The researchers are also assessing previous infections through antibody testing. Those results will be released in two to four weeks.

