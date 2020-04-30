Common Ingredient in Common Cough Medicine Might Promote Coronavirus, Study Finds

He assembled and led the research team of more than 120 scientists from across the world. Results of the study were published today in the journal “Nature.”
GlaxoSmithKline, a maker of several cough medications, didn't respond to a request for comment by publication time.
The research examined the impact of 47 over-the-counter and prescription drugs on SARS-CoV-2; in the coming weeks, the scientists plan to examine another 28 drugs, or 75 total.
The team found several drugs already approved by the FDA and other drug compounds that could pave the way for improved treatment of COVID-19.
The new findings come on the heels of another promising study by federal scientists into Gilead’s drug remdesivir, which found the median recovery time for patients sick with COVID-19 who took the antiviral medication was 4 days faster compared to those who received a placebo.
"Some of our drugs and compounds are many times more potent than remdesivir, at least in the laboratory setting,” Krogan said. “So we're very excited not just to look at these drugs and compounds in isolation, but in combination with other drugs like remdesivir."
More from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Jason Fagone on the promising results:
“According to the new paper, the tests identified two main classes of drugs and compounds that blocked the virus in different ways. Five of the drugs that showed an antiviral effect are already approved by the Food and Drug Administration to fight mental illness, malaria, menopause, coughs and allergies.
None of the five is approved to treat COVID-19, and some have dangerous side effects. The paper cautions that people with the disease should not take the drugs outside of controlled studies.
One is hydroxychloroquine, a malaria treatment championed by President Trump, who has promoted it as a COVID-19 cure against the advice of health experts. Hydroxychloroquine can be toxic to the heart, and a recent study of coronavirus patients at Veterans Health Administration medical centers found a higher death rate in patients who received the drug.
The other four approved drugs that showed antiviral effects in the lab tests were haloperidol, often sold as Haldol, a widely available drug to treat schizophrenia; cloperastine, a cough suppressant that has been around since the 1970s; clemastine, an antihistamine; and progesterone, a natural hormone that is also available as a medication.”