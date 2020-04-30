Common Ingredient in Common Cough Medicine Might Promote Coronavirus, Study Finds

An ingredient found in everyday cold medicine appears to promote infection from this coronavirus, according to a new lab study led by virus experts at UCSF and Gladstone Institutes.

Researchers found that dextromethorphan — found in most over-the-counter cough syrups tablets and gel capsules — caused SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to grow better in a lab setting.

The scientists are cautioning people who have COVID-19 about using cold medication that contains the drug until more studies are conducted.

“Obviously, if you have COVID-19, you're coughing and you're reaching on the shelf for the cough syrup,” said Nevan Krogan, director of the Quantitative Biosciences Institute at UCSF and a senior investigator at Gladstone Institutes. “We're throwing out a caveat here, at least in the laboratory setting in the context of this drug, you actually see increased infection.”

“If I had COVID-19, I would think twice about using some of these cough syrups until more information was available to us,” Krogan said.