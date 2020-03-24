So Far, Coronavirus Cases Are Manageable, Say Bay Area Hospitals. But It's Still Early

“It is very reasonable to say that — as we sit here today — we have not seen a big surge in patients," he said. "We've seen a steady increase in patients with respiratory issues coming in. The number hasn't really decreased, but it hasn't really spiked or increased in a way that we've been able to note."

“We're always cautiously optimistic," he said, "and certainly always planning for the worst and hoping for the best."

In Contra Costa County, the number of cases are "manageable," says Will Harper, acting communications officer for Contra Costa Health Services, the county's health department. At Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, a public hospital, there has been no influx of COVID-19 patients to date, he said in an email.

"Keep in mind, this is happening as we are testing more people. CCRMC is preparing for a surge in the near future, which seems inevitable given what we've seen happen elsewhere. But, as of now, we haven't seen a big surge."

Harper said there were 12 new coronavirus cases in 6 of 8 hospitals in the county as of Monday, with the other two yet to report.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto says it's "caring for a steady number of patients under investigation for COVID-19."

"At this time we are not experiencing a spike or surge in the number of suspected or confirmed cases," Samantha Beal, director of media and public relations, said in an email.

'We'll See If These Measures Were Applied in Time'

Dean Blumberg, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis, says he's hopeful the "extreme social distancing measures" implemented in California have been put in place in time to prevent health care systems from being overwhelmed.