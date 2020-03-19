Bay Area Rallies to Ensure Seniors Don't Go Hungry During Coronavirus Pandemic

He might consider volunteering at a Bay Area food bank. Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, for instance, works with more than 300 different partners to provide food for more than a quarter of a million people every month at a thousand distribution sites in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties.

"This crisis is challenging for all of us, but for people who are living paycheck to paycheck, this becomes a time of even more anxiety," says CEO Leslie Bacco.

She adds, "We are serving more and more working families. We are serving more and more seniors. More and more folks who are really struggling to live here on a fixed income. But now that so many people are going to see their wages cut, are going to see their hours cut, are going to potentially be losing their jobs, we are anticipating see a huge increase in the people who need our services."

But just as the non profit food delivery system ramps up to address the Covid-19 crisis, there’s been a sudden drop in volunteers. Legions of seniors who used to help package and deliver food are now sheltering in place. The Health Trust Meals on Wheels program in San Jose, which usually serves 500 individuals a week, anticipates needing to deliver meals to 1,000 people next week. How they will do that is an open question.

"On a pre-Covid day, we usually have 36 drivers," says CEO Michelle Liu. "About half of our drivers have had to drop out. They are retired folks, and they themselves need to self isolate. So we are scrambling to find more drivers, as well as generate cash donations to buy the meals for people in need."

Programs like this one are also hiring. "We have a lot of restaurants and other places that are now letting staff go, and so, I frankly think the needs are gonna get greater. There’s an incredible opportunity for people who are looking for both work and to help in a meaningful way," says Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

San Jose is also developing a countywide food distribution plan in partnership with Santa Clara County, non-profits and the private sector. The city is encouraging volunteers to sign up at its web site Silicon Valley Strong.

"At a time like this, when so many are struggling, we need to do more to ensure that all in our community have access to food through this crisis," Mayor Sam Liccardo said at the press conference announcing the partnership.

Silicon Valley tech titans like Facebook, Cisco and Apple have already contributed large sums to various organizations around the Bay Area, as well as to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation to distribute to groups focused on food stability.

Facebook, for example, has donated roughly $700,000 in cash and food to local senior centers, schools, food pantries. John Tenanes, Facebook's Vice President of Global Facilities and Real Estate, says, "The current COVID-19 situation has impacted people everywhere, including many of our neighbors, and we're committed to help them weather this storm."

Going stir crazy at home? Consider getting involved yourself.