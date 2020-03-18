California Parks Close and Limit Services Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

National parks and recreation areas located in the Bay Area are closed or scaling back services to comply with local “shelter-in-place” orders from county officials.

In San Francisco, Alcatraz Island is temporarily shut down along with visitor centers in the Presidio, Fort Point and Land's End. The welcome center at the south end of Golden Gate Bridge is also closed.

People who are looking to escape the city for fresh air will find similar closures in the Marin Headlands, where the Point Bonita Lighthouse and visitor center are both shuttered, as well as, all the campgrounds.

Muir Woods National Monument has closed its park and parking lot.

Golden Gate Recreation Area says staffing and trash pickup are limited and are asking visitors to pack out any trash. Read more here.