Here Are the Public Health Orders and Recommendations for Each Bay Area County

On Tuesday, Contra Costa County Health Services also announced new, but less stringent, guidelines. County officials are asking residents to practice social distancing by canceling or postponing large gatherings, working from home when possible, and suspending nonessential work travel. Adults 50 years or older and people with underlying health conditions are advised to avoid public gatherings with more than 50 people who may be within arm's length of each other.

Counties in the Bay Area are consistently encouraging residents to follow CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Solano County, Alameda County, Napa County and Sonoma County have so far stuck to California Department of Public Health recommendations, which are modeled after those issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They include frequently washing hands, avoiding face-touching, covering coughs, and staying home when sick, and regularly disinfect commonly touched surfaces. Flu shots are also recommended, not because they are effective against the novel coronavirus, but because COVID-19 and influenza have similar symptoms. (Public health officials do not want you panicking that you have the coronavirus when you have the flu, which is less dangerous.)

San Mateo County Health officials released a statement on March 5 asking residents to prepare for disruptions in services by stocking up on critical medication and household supplies. Though they advise social distancing and the canceling of nonessential gatherings, county officials have not gone so far as to institute a legal ban.

The CDC and California Department of Public Health recommend added precautions for people at high risk for the disease: older adults and people with compromised immune systems, heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.

The definition of “older adult” depends on the county. Public health officials in San Francisco specifically mention people over 60 years old, while Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties are recommending even those in their 50s take added care.

Marin Health and Human Services cautions people over 65 years old and those with underlying health conditions to avoid large gatherings, though they also recommend that all such gatherings over 100 people be canceled or postponed.