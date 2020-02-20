NASA Aiming to Send Woman to Moon ... and Really Soon

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy told his country, "We choose to go to the moon!" It took another seven years before the first two men of the Apollo program set foot there.

But now, have you heard? NASA plans to return human beings to the moon, and in only four years.

But wait, it gets better! The next "manned" mission to the moon's surface will put the next man on the moon, yes, but also the first woman ever to voyage farther into space than the International Space Station. As glass ceilings go, this one is 240,000 miles high, and with any luck, it will be broken forever.

NASA's Artemis program plans to deliver its coed crew to the moon by 2024, and establish a regular program of lunar exploration with commercial partners by 2028. Its ultimate goal is to channel the knowledge and experience gained toward launching a human mission to Mars.

Artemis, by the way, is the moon goddess in Greek mythology, twin sister of the sun god Apollo. What better name for humanity's second visit to the moon, one in which the first woman will stand on lunar soil?

The ambitious project includes designing and building a new generation of launch vehicles, human-crewed spacecraft and landers, along with the Lunar Gateway, a moon-orbiting station that will serve as a depot for spacecraft arriving from Earth and landers traveling to and from the moon's surface.