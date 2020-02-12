California Labs Will Begin Testing for Novel Coronavirus

State health officials say labs throughout California will soon begin testing for the 2019 novel corona virus the World Health Organization recently named COVID-19. So far, seven people in California have been diagnosed with the flu-like disease.

The California Department of Public Health announced that 16 labs are receiving the testing kits developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Department anticipates testing will begin as early as Wednesday.

Until now, hospitals throughout the U.S., in collaboration with state and local health departments, shipped samples to the CDC's laboratory in Atlanta for testing. Results could take up to a week to confirm.

The CDPH says it expects results from local testing within two days.

"Testing here will allow us to get results faster for patient care and protecting public health," Dr. Sonia Angell, California Department of Public Health Director, said in a video posted online Friday.