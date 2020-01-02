California Snowpack Starts Off the Year at Nearly Normal

State water officials say the snowpack near Lake Tahoe is 97% of the historical average for this time of year.

Sean DeGuzman, chief of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section, conducted the first manual snow survey of the season Thursday at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada, south of Lake Tahoe in El Dorado County.

De Guzman said the snowpack across the Sierra Nevada is 90% of average for this time of year.

California's water season started off slowly, with little rain in October and early November, but state climatologist Michael Anderson said late-November and December storms were a big help.