California Snowpack Starts Off the Year at Nearly Normal
Search
X
Donate
Science

California Snowpack Starts Off the Year at Nearly Normal

Peter Arcuni
Sean de Guzman, chief of Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting at the state Department of Water Resources, prepares to insert the long aluminum survey pole into the snow at Phillips Station, south of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada. Ramesh Gautum, Chief California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program, and Lauren Miller, engineer DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section, help with the survey. (Ken James/California Department of Water Resources)

State water officials say the snowpack near Lake Tahoe is 97%  of the historical average for this time of year.  

Sean DeGuzman, chief of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section, conducted the first manual snow survey of the season Thursday at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada, south of Lake Tahoe in El Dorado County.

De Guzman said the snowpack across the Sierra Nevada is 90% of average for this time of year.

California's water season started off slowly, with little rain in October and early November, but state climatologist Michael Anderson said late-November and December storms were a big help.  

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.