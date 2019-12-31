20 Years Ago, Waiting for the Collapse of Civilization

While this may sound like the beginning of some sort of alternate history series from Netflix, it’s actually a literal description of my end-of-the-millennium schedule.

The company was Yahoo!, which at the time was the darling of the nascent internet sector — if you said the word “Google” back then, most people thought you were trying to imitate a baby. It was also a time when the economy boomed, the stock market sizzled, and September 11 was just another date on the calendar.

Yet, as the countdown to the new millennium grew shorter, the specter of a global glitch in the technological revolution that had spawned so much prosperity loomed on the other side of midnight.

Surely you’ve heard of the Y2K Bug.

The problem stemmed from the lack of foresight coded into computer systems created in the 1950s and ‘60s. Programmers back then made an allowance for the passage of time by noting only the last two digits of any year, as opposed to the full four. Thus, 1971 was represented by a byte-saving 71, 1995 by a 95, and so on.

But that digital shorthand would only work so long as the human race remained bound to the 20th Century. When clocks around the world ticked from 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31, 1999 to 12:00 a.m., Jan 1, 2000, those foundational computer systems, now woven into critical applications used by banks, air traffic controllers, nuclear power plants, the Social Security Administration and countless other entities you really want to function, would do what they were programmed to: read the two zeros, assume the 19, and recognize the date as 1900.

So?

This August, 1998 piece from Wired explains what some apocalyptic-minded computer programmers thought would happen after the most anticipated tick-of-the-clock in history:

On January 1 (or shortly thereafter), the electricity grid will go dead. Groceries in America's refrigerators will go bad. Food distribution systems will crash and store shelves will go bare within days. … As losses mount and companies go under, the stock market will plummet. Banks will calculate interest for negative 100 years. The government will stop issuing entitlement checks to gray-haired senior citizens when their age suddenly clicks back to -35. Panic will set in. ...

The article included some ominous nonspeculative stats : A poll found 44 percent of U.S. companies had already experienced Y2K failures. A hundred and eighty billion lines of computer code had yet to be vetted. A House committee warned that 37% of federal agencies would not be ready upon the zero hour.

The story also had President Clinton’s Year 2000 Conversation Council poo-pooing the doomsayers, and an academic attributing the panic to “secular millennialism.” (Me, I thought the fear was numerical: Nobody wanted to see those three fulsome nines overridden by a trey of zeroes.)

On the other hand, Wired pointed out, “the people who are taking Y2K most seriously are not lay people or neophytes - they are specialized technicians who approach the situation with a sophisticated understanding of society's hidden machinery.”

What to make of it? A web developer at work gave me his take: How you feel about the Y2K bug depends upon your faith in humanity. If you think decisionmakers and leaders are responsible and competent, your only necessary New Year’s Eve plans involved champagne. But if you assume those in charge are complacent or inept, skip the champagne and head straight for the bottled water.

By late December 1999, the consensus seemed to be one of cautious whatever, even though some problems had already emerged. In Brazil, for instance, thousands of customers received a letter stating they would be charged fees as of Jan. 4, 1900. And many people were taking no chances: Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the new year due to low demand.