DOJ Sues California Over Its Climate Agreement with Quebec
Climate Change

DOJ Sues California Over Its Climate Agreement with Quebec

Kevin Stark
A truck travels the 210 freeway between Los Angeles and cities to the east on December 1, 2009 near Pasadena, California.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

Once again, the federal government is challenging California over policies related to climate change.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit today in the Eastern District of California arguing that the state’s 2013 cap-and-trade agreement with the Canadian Province of Quebec violates the law.

The feds say in a release that California is interfering with U.S. international relations by “attempting to pursue an independent foreign policy in the area of greenhouse gas regulation.”

In a statement, Jeffrey Bossert Clark, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said that California “veered outside of its proper constitutional lane” with the agreement.

“The power to enter into such agreements is reserved to the federal government, which must be able to speak with one voice in the area of U.S. foreign policy,” he said. 

The civil complaint named the state, key officials, the California Air Resources Board and the Western Climate Initiative Inc.

Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back even before the workday in California had begun.

In a press release, Newsom said on the issue of climate change that the White House has its “head in the sand,” and the Trump administration is pursuing “political retribution against California, our climate policies and the health of our communities.”

“Carbon pollution knows no borders, and the Trump administration’s abysmal record of denying climate change and propping up big polluters makes cross-border collaboration all the more necessary,” Newsom said in his statement. “California’s landmark cap-and-trade program has inspired the creation of dozens of businesses, is a model for similar policies around the world, and puts California well ahead of the pack as we prepare for a low-carbon future.”

In July, Newsom and California's air regulators reached a tailpipe emissions agreement with four major automakers. Ford, Honda, BMW, and Volkswagen voluntarily agreed to produce cleaner cars over time and invest in electric vehicles.

That agreement was a rebuke of the Trump administration, which wanted to loosen emission standards.

California's attorney general has sued the federal government more two dozen times over the Trump administration's environmental policies.

