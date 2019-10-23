DOJ Sues California Over Its Climate Agreement with Quebec

Once again, the federal government is challenging California over policies related to climate change.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit today in the Eastern District of California arguing that the state’s 2013 cap-and-trade agreement with the Canadian Province of Quebec violates the law.

The feds say in a release that California is interfering with U.S. international relations by “attempting to pursue an independent foreign policy in the area of greenhouse gas regulation.”

In a statement, Jeffrey Bossert Clark, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said that California “veered outside of its proper constitutional lane” with the agreement.

“The power to enter into such agreements is reserved to the federal government, which must be able to speak with one voice in the area of U.S. foreign policy,” he said.