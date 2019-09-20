Live Blog: Bay Area Climate Strike

Bay Area students are joining what's being billed by organizers as a global climate strike Friday. Protests aimed at pressing governments to urgently address what is increasingly seen as a worldwide crisis are already underway around the globe. KQED will be live blogging events as they unfold around the Bay Area. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

8:49 a.m.

Med students want meeting with Pelosi

12-year-old: we're not going to let people sit around and destroy our planet

KQED's Kevin Stark reports there are roughly 40 to 50 doctors, medical students and activists -- all wearing white lab coats and carrying signs -- that have entered the federal building in San Francisco to try and speak with Nancy Pelosi. They're going through security, not forcing their way in.

Colin Bailin, 30, who attends UCSF, said the group wants Pelosi to know that "We need to take action now because this is a health emergency and it's going to impact all of our health."

Outside the federal building, Stark also spoke with Samara Ixchelnuo-Pelayo, 12, who was taking off school today. "We are fighting for our future and we're not going to let people sit around and destroy our planet," she said.

Speaking of K-12 students, Bay Area school districts are not necessarily on board with them missing class today. The San Francisco Chronicle reports San Francisco, Oakland and other districts are not excusing students.