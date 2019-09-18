Can He Do That? Lawyers Doubt Trump Can Kill California's Clean-Air Powers

When the federal government passed the Clean Air Act in 1970, it recognized California’s existing rules and the state’s extraordinary air pollution problem by providing for a waiver through which the state could set emission rules more stringent than those in the rest of the U.S.



The state Air Resources Board reports that California is home to 7 of the 10 cities with the worst air pollution, and that 10 million people breathe punishing smog in the San Joaquin Valley and Los Angeles air basins. Scientists expect climate change to exacerbate these problems.



In order to receive the waiver, California’s emission standards have to meet certain technical requirements and provide enough lead time for car manufacturers to adapt. They also must demonstrate the need for a waiver that meets “compelling and extraordinary conditions.”

Legal scholars describe as unprecedented any formal revocation of California’s ability to set its own tailpipe emissions standards. They also question whether the federal Environmental Protection Agency has legal authority to do it.



In 2008, President George W. Bush threatened to deny a waiver. California sued, and a federal appeals court did not rule on the issue by the time Obama took office the following year.



‘Trying to Muddy the Waters’



EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler raised the issue of the waiver when he addressed the National Automobile Dealers Association yesterday. He said his agency will work with the Department of Transportation to “bring clarity to the proper - and improper - scope and use of the Clean Air Act pre-emption waiver.”



He predicted that the EPA’s revocation of California’s waiver will not impede the state’s ability to regulate smog from cars.



“Our actions will not impact California’s health-based standards and programs,” he said. “California will be able to keep in place and enforce programs to address smog and other forms of air pollution caused by motor vehicles. This will allow the state to redouble its efforts to address its air quality problems and finally achieve compliance with EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards.”

California routinely fails to meet federal smog standards.

Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, pushed back against the notion of separating the issues of climate change from air quality and public health.



“They are trying to muddy the waters,” Nichols said. “The standards that we are in the process of enforcing are necessary to protect the public health and welfare. Not just because we care about the future of the planet. We need these extra clean cars in order to meet the health standards set by the federal government that we violate now on a regular basis throughout Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.”

Ann Carlson, a law professor at UCLA, says the Trump administration has struggled to implement its long-promised plan of rolling back Obama-era auto emission standards. The process the EPA has to complete in order to formally roll back Obama’s auto rules has resulted in a “a mess full of errors,” she said. “The Trump administration is not yet in a position to roll back the Obama standards because their legal justifications are weak.”

Carlson added that the timing of the EPA's announcement on California’s waiver is “completely suspect.” On the heels of California’s automaker agreement, Carlson said, Trump’s plan looks motivated by spite.

“It’s also terrible for the climate and clean air,” she said.

The Trump administration estimates that the rollbacks could increase total vehicle greenhouse gas emissions between 2% and 10%. That's the equivalent of putting 9 million additional vehicles on the road.

Top California officials and environmental groups pledged legal action against the rollback. Attorney General Xavier Becerra promised to meet Trump in court.

“While the White House clings to the past, automakers and American families embrace cleaner cars,” Becerra said in a statement. “The evidence is irrefutable: Today's clean car standards are achievable, science-based, and a boon for hardworking American families and public health.”



Legal Outlook

It’s unclear when President Trump’s order will go into effect -- California air regulators have yet to see any paperwork. It’s also unclear whether California will retain regulatory authority while the case is litigated.

While the law is clear that the EPA can grant the waiver, it says nothing about whether the agency can revoke it, said Julia Stein, a supervising attorney with UCLA’s environmental law clinic.



“There has never been a waiver revocation in the entire 50-year history of the Clean Air Act,” she said. “We're really in unprecedented territory here.”

Stein said that normally when a federal regulatory action will have fiscal impacts, as is the case with Trump’s plan, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs must review that action within 90 days. However, it’s possible that because a draft of the waiver went to the agency earlier this year, the review could take only 45 days.

The Trump administration could pursue an expedited review if it designates the changes an “emergency,” but Stein called into question the rationale for such an action.

Once the regulatory affairs office finishes its review, California will have 60 days to sue.

“Once litigation is filed, it is possible that California could seek a stay to keep waiver authority in place while the case is pending,” Stein said. “If a court were to grant a stay, California would continue to have the right to enforce its standards until the action is resolved.”

Michael Wara, a lawyer and research fellow at Stanford University, said the administration is pursuing an agenda of regulatory rollbacks that extends beyond what businesses want. In this case, Trump’s plan could set off deep uncertainty within the auto industry.

“This is chaos,” he said.

Wara added that the timing of the announcement was clearly made with the upcoming presidential election in mind. “They want the litigation to be concluded with a final Supreme Court decision by the time that the November 2020 elections occur,” Wara said. “They are looking at the clock.”

A 1975 law that requires what’s called corporate average fuel economy standards says only the federal government can set gas mileage standards.

But California can set tougher rules for tailpipe emissions. The EPA grants that legal authority through waivers, a recognition that the state continues to live with the worst air pollution in the country.

Automakers can reduce greenhouse gases through innovation and technology, or they can make cars that burn less gasoline. California's rules have had the effect of pushing manufacturers to build more fuel-efficient cars.

Over decades, EPA granted waivers to California so it could reduce smog from vehicles by requiring tighter-fitting fuel caps, catalytic converters, check engine lights and other measures.