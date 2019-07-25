As Anna and Tatiana grew into young women, now 15 and 11, Srivastava and his coworkers set about pinpointing the precise causes of the family’s congenital heart disease. The team sequenced the family’s DNA, combing through their genes in search of the variants all three children shared, screening against frequency of occurrence in the general population and for association with the heart.

The scientists quickly found three mutations in three different genes shared by the three siblings that they suspected to be the cause of the disease, two inherited from Andrey (MKL2 and MYH7) and one from Lana (NKX2-5). If not for the advent of a few key technologies, the investigation would have stopped here, the Legkiys left to wonder what was hidden in their genes. Srivastava’s search for proof, however, was just beginning.

CRISPR’s Perfect Timing

By 2014, the Legkiys were living in Seattle; Tatiana and Anna were six and 10, both medication-free. Tatiana’s hospital experience seemed like a a distant memory.

In San Francisco, meanwhile, Casey Gifford, a recent PhD from Harvard, had joined Srivastava’s research team. New to both human genomics and heart disease, she and Srivastava spent a four-hour car ride to a conference in Lake Tahoe discussing what they thought would be the next big questions in medicine. Srivastava brought up the family he couldn’t forget — and realized, as he did so, that the tools they would need to prove which genetic mutations caused LVNC in the Legkiys might finally exist.

CRISPR/Cas9, with which scientists can selectively remove and replace portions of the genome, had just been used in mammalian cells for the first time the year before. Its advent, Srivastava knew, meant that creating a mouse model with a desired genetic condition, which used to take a year, could now be done in three weeks.

Armed with CRISPR/Cas9, Srivastava and Gifford decided to engineer mice with the same three mutations that Srivastava suspected had caused the Legkiy siblings’ heart condition. They hypothesized that the mutations would result in phenotypes, or observable physical expressions of genes, that resembled the phenotype of the human disease. As predicted, the mice with all three mutations showed the same finger-like protrusions in their hearts, demonstrating that, at least in mice, the mutations were enough to cause LVNC.

A Patient’s Beating Heart (Cells)

The mouse heart tissue that resembled the Legkiy childrens’ was an exciting breakthrough, but Srivastava and Gifford knew that to persuade the scientific community of the genes’ importance, they’d need to design an equally convincing experiment in human cells. As Srivastava realized on that car ride, their timing could not have been better: in 2012, Gladstone researchers had won the Nobel Prize for induced pluripotent stem cells, cells that are genetically taken back in time to behave like embryonic stem cells, which scientists can then turn into any cell type in the body.

The scientists took skin grafts from the family and reprogrammed the cells to grow petri dishes full of heart cells genetically identical to Lana, Andrey, Anna and Tatiana.

In the lab, these cells pulsed (literally; heart cells pulse with a heartbeat all their own) in confirmation of the team’s diagnosis. Even these cardiomyocytes, the one kind of heart cell the researchers had decided to test, displayed hallmarks of LVNC.

Each family member had their own petri dish of cells. Lana’s cells spread across her petri dish the way normal cells do, as if they were stars in the sky. Anna’s, by contrast, clumped together and did not stick well to the dish. Together with RNA sequencing data, the results showed that cell adhesion, long suspected to play a role in LVNC, had been affected.

In conjunction with the CRISPR/Cas9 experiments, the cell study showed that the three mutations Srivastava’s team had identified had been enough to cause Anna and Tatiana to display symptoms of LVNC. This result, published in Science this May, gave proof to a phenomenon that had long been suspected by the medical community: that multiple genetic mutations could work together to cause a disease.

Lea Starita, a research assistant professor in the Department of Genome Sciences at the University of Washington, calls this proof “extremely important” for the field. She points out that the results hinged on the advent of cutting-edge technology and a single cardiologist paying the case a lot of attention.

“For years, I think we’ve known… that not all pathogenicities were going to be caused by single genes,” she said. “I don't think there’s ever been a study that so well defined the interaction between three human variants on a phenotype like this.”

Looking Forward

Tatiana and Anna now live happy, normal lives: Anna is introverted and creative, a walking encyclopedia, her mother says; Tatiana is more outgoing. By now, their hearts seem to have developed normally, at last catching up to their bodies. Neither takes heart medication, though Srivastava says their hearts will need to be monitored for the rest of their lives, especially in moments of stress and when they get older. “It’s my hope that before they get to that point, we’ll have a better way to treat them,” he said.

With precise knowledge of which genetic mutations caused Anna and Tatiana’s rare heart condition, scientists now have taken the first steps toward identifying a cure. Gifford says that their combination of CRISPR/Cas9 models and use of stem cells illustrates the true power of genome editing. “We can [now] try to create much more faithful models of disease,” she said — models which could accelerate drug screening for a wide range of diseases, including other heart conditions and breast cancer.