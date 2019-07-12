He’s developed an optical sensor (remember laser pointers?) that can be installed in each floor of a skyscraper, hospital or any other building. The sensors can capture information about their structural integriy and can immediately alert managers about any serious damage.

The sensors send information over the internet or cell networks to emergency response centers, and if all communications are down, they can communicate via satellite phones.

That means that emergency responders can know in real time which buildings are unsafe. “This technology will give engineers a tremendous leg up in being able to understand whether that building has been damaged,” McCallen said. “They will know immediately, floor-by-floor, the likelihood of that building being damaged.”

Historically, scientists have used an accelerometer to measure how buildings respond to earthquakes. It's a small mechanical vibrating device that measures accelerations in the back-and-forth movement of a building.

But McCallen said the accelerometers cannot measure the vertical displacement of floors inside a building. Plus, they are costly and not widely used.

The sensors allow researchers to measure how two floors move relative to each other, and to detect any stress in the beams and columns of the building.

“This is a whole new paradigm that allows us to measure that drift between floors directly,” McCallen said.

While McCallen successfully deployed the sensors using a scale model and a shake table at a laboratory at the University of Nevada, the technology must be tested in an actual earthquake on an actual building.

Over the next few months, he will install sensors at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's Wang Hall, a building close to the Hayward Fault that houses the research institution's supercomputer, called Cori.

While it’s relatively easy to install the sensors in new buildings, finding surfaces in existing buildings can be challenging, as the sensors require a direct line of sight from floor to floor, making a retrofit potentially difficult.

“Once we validate the field performance of these things, then I think we really want to find people that have critical facilities that want to have this technology available,” McCallen said.