While the fungus was detected in low levels in the California bats, that is often the first indication they will contract the disease.

“The early signs of the fungus showing up is a clear harbinger of doom,” said Winifred Frick, a chief scientist with Bat Conservation International.

According to a study Frick led of the disease’s progression in bat colonies in the Northeast, entire roosts of little brown bats became infected within two years of the fungus’ detection.

“In those situations, anything you could do to buy more time or potentially allow species to persist on the landscape, even if it is at a small subset of sites where they used to occur, that’s prevention of a species extinction, and in my view is worth it,” Frick said.

White-nose syndrome, so-called because of the discoloration the fungus causes on bats’ noses, was first discovered in New York in 2006. The fungus eats away at their skin and causes lesions, awakening the animals from their winter hibernation. Fastidious groomers, afflicted bats consume all of their fat stores by cleaning themselves, depleting them of needed energy.

In the Northeast, thousands of dead bats have been found in and around caves and mines, the disease wiping out virtually whole colonies in some areas.

Osborn’s team is expanding bat surveillance, especially in the Sierra Nevada and other high-elevation places in Northern California that experience cold winters. With an accurate count of bats, researchers can identify if the population dips, a sign that the disease has begun its onslaught.

While bats in the northeast roost in large colonies of thousands or tens of thousands, Western bats, including the little brown bat, have been observed roosting in smaller, more dispersed groups. Researchers still don’t know where California bats spend the winter or how many bats are typically in these roosts. Where exactly they live is one question that Osborn’s team hopes to answer.

Potential Treatments

Treatments do exist for combatting the fungus or for the disease. For example, one study published in the journal Nature found that the fungus is easily killed by ultraviolet light. Another study from the same journal found that a probiotic treatment could slow the decline in bat colonies where the disease is present.

And there’s emerging research into a potential oral vaccine which could be administered by a topical cream or spray, which Bronwyn Hogan, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, says is promising because bats are constantly grooming and cleaning their fur.

Hogan said wildlife managers may respond with a variety of these treatments, depending on the place and circumstances, but she said they need to be careful not to cause collateral damage, especially inside the caves, which have delicate ecosystems.

“There is no ‘silver bullet,’” she said.

Wildlife officials are enlisting the help of the public, asking them to report any sightings of dead bats, or bats that are active in cold places during the winter.

Pat Seiser, the chief physical scientist for Lava Beds National Monument, said news of the fungus is spreading among cavers, too.

“We're actively getting the message out to decontaminate gear and use dedicated equipment within the caving community,” said Seiser, a long-time member of the National Speleological Society.

Ecological Importance

Of the 25 different species of bats in California, there are six that have carried white-nose syndrome in other states — the big brown bat, cave bat, little brown bat, long-legged bat, western long-eared bat and yuma bat.

Another four California species tested positive for the fungus but have not, so far, shown signs of the disease. These include the Mexican free-tailed bat, Townsend’s big-eared bat, silver-haired bat, and Western small-footed bat.

Bats consume mosquitoes, bugs, and pests that damage food growing on farms. Bats save farmers and land managers $3.7 billion in pest management costs annually, according to an estimate of their economic impact from 2011 .

Biologists were able to detect the fungus in very low levels by using a polymerase chain reaction, a common molecular biology technique that uses enzymes to unzip DNA and replicate it with RNA. With this technique, scientists can rapidly synthesize and amplify even tiny bits of genetic material.

They are holding onto the hope, however slim, that the disease won't take hold here.

“I'd be really happy if the disease actually doesn't show up,” Osborn said. “The next couple of years are going to be very interesting to see what actually happens here.”