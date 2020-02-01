After a five-year run, The Cooler is saying goodbye with a finale jam-packed with the voices of you, our beloved listeners!

We’ll be getting into all kinds of things like the return of Brad and Jen, DeepFakes, a review of a weird, sexy Old Hollywood movie, and much, much more! Also, get ready to be wiped out by a tidal wave of feels!

If you want to keep in touch with us, stalk us on Twitter! Carly is @TeaCupInTheBay, Jamedra is @JamedraSays and you can find me @xcusemybeauty. Until we meet again, byeeee!