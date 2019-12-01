The Great Unliking
The Great Unliking

Emmanuel Hapsis

On this month's episode of The Cooler, we analyze why Instagram has taken away likes, and share our confessions of how the app has screwed with our heads. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have strong feelings about this and so do we.

We're also unpacking the viral tweet that got everyone talking about emotional labor, and asking ourselves: when did friendships start to feel like work?

And we're telling the real-life stories of three Dubai princesses who recently tried to escape, and discussing how their situations break the royal fantasy.

Remember: if you want to be featured in a future episode, call our hotline at 415.553.2850 with a question and we might answer it on the show!

