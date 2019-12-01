The Great Unliking

On this month's episode of The Cooler, we analyze why Instagram has taken away likes, and share our confessions of how the app has screwed with our heads. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have strong feelings about this and so do we.

We're also unpacking the viral tweet that got everyone talking about emotional labor, and asking ourselves: when did friendships start to feel like work?

And we're telling the real-life stories of three Dubai princesses who recently tried to escape, and discussing how their situations break the royal fantasy.