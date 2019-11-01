Coldplay Will Tear Us Apart

On this month's episode of The Cooler, we're preparing to say goodbye to this decade by revisiting some of the biggest bops and messiest flops that the music world had to offer, including teen girls who make Rebecca Black sound like Etta James and a debate over whether Coldplay is trash or treasure.

We're also digging into why so many people cared about the recent feud between notable WAGs (that's Wives And Girlfriends of famous footballers) Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

We’re also helping one listener with a futuristic relationship pickle, and summarizing the entire Star Wars mythology in just a few disrespectful minutes (you'll never look at Billy Joel the same way again).