Since We've Been Gone

We're baaaaack! Wondering what we've spent our summer hiatus doing? We'll tell you all about not dying on a cruise, butchering the Italian language and running into the one and only Kimberly Kardashian!

A lot has happened in the world of popular culture since our last episode, so it seems only right that we weigh in on the biggest stories of the summer in a segment we're calling *guttural Kelly Clarkson voice * Since We’ve Been Gooooone!

We'll weigh in on the chicken sandwich wars, why we are no longer thirsting after Justin Trudeau, the latest groan-worthy thing Scarlett Johansson has said, why we'll take Lil Nas X over Kevin Hart any day of the week and how Ruth Bader Ginsburg has inspired us to outlive our nemeses.