In this extra special bonus episode, y’all get to eavesdrop on a conversation between one of us and Queer Eye’s fashion guru, Tan France, in front of 1,400 people at San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre.

Expect deep topics like what it was like growing up gay in a Muslim South Asian traditional family and how 9/11 still affects Tan's life to this day, as well as shallow topics like how he ended up partying with Victoria Beckham, why he hates Olive Garden and whether he loves *NSYNC or the Backstreet Boys more.

Listen to hear all about it!