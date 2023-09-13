Hannah Herbst: Jew(ish)

What does it mean to be Jewish? Hannah Herbst tells us about the complexities of her Jewish identity.

In a casual conversation over dinner, my mom recently asked me, “Do you consider yourself to be a Jew, Hannah?”

Growing up in New York, I was surrounded by Judaism. I went to preschool at my temple and learned the Hebrew alphabet in conjunction with English. I sang with the cantor and brought in any rusty, old pennies I could find for tzedakah.

I continued to attend temple I got older. I would walk there with a close friend on my neighborhood aqueduct. When we both got the part of ‘Esther’ for our Purim spiel, we ran lines back and forth in preparation. I would occasionally practice my shofar for high holidays, to the chagrin of anyone within hearing range.

And yet.