Akilan Dorairaj: Agricultural Subsidies

Akilan Dorairaj says losing a farm is not just losing a livelihood, but losing childhood memories.

Growing up, I remember long summers spent on my grandfather’s farm in India. Early mornings were spent touring rice paddies and late nights in stables. At such a young age, I thought every farm was as happy as Old McDonald was. But when my grandfather was forced to shift his entire business model away from farming into a brick maker, I realized that the idyllic image painted by children’s stories often gives a false picture of farms. Let’s talk about the real story of farming in the United States. The story of agricultural subsidies. It’s a story repeated in practically every big industry.

Big businesses get big bucks and use predatory pricing to weed out competitors. In the agricultural industry, this has led to the loss of thousands of farms, even in urban communities like my hometown of San Jose. Losing a farm is more than losing a couple jobs. Losing a farm is losing the sense of community it provides. Losing a farm is losing the memories of running from chickens and chasing cows. I saw it before my eyes as the small farm I grew accustomed to living next to turned into nine luxury homes in just five years. The sounds of roosters cawing early in the morning turned into the sound of cars speeding down the new busy cul de sac.

I’d be lying if I said there’s a quick and straightforward solution to this problem because, frankly, it would have already been implemented then. But, ending the preferential treatment of large factory farms and redirecting subsidies to smaller, family-owned operations will promote a more sustainable and competitive agricultural industry. After all, isn’t that the point of American capitalism?

Hot summers spent on my grandfather’s farm were some of my earliest memories. I hope millions of farms across the United States can continue that legacy and children don’t have to learn that Old McDonald was forced to shut down.