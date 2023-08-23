Pooja Srivatsa: Misophonia

Sometimes, putting a name to a mysterious affliction can bring relief. Pooja Srivatsa tells us her story.

For most people, sitting down for a meal with family or sipping coffee in a cafe are everyday pleasures. A classmate clicking their pen during class or a bunch of chatterboxes in a movie theater may be minor irritations, forgotten after the moment has passed.

However, for some people, one smack of the lips during a meal or one slurp of a drink can set off alarm bells in their body and mind, and trigger hot white rage. Their body trembles, anger and hatred momentarily blind them—even if the target is their most loved one.

I am one of those people.

I first noticed my extreme sensitivity to certain sounds around age 13. I couldn’t stand the sounds of chewing, chomping, slurping, feet shuffling, pen clicking, among others. Each time I heard such a sound, I quietly bristled with anger and disgust. These feelings made me question my sanity. As if the trials and tribulations of turning a teenager weren’t bad enough, I had this strange affliction to deal with. My parents couldn’t understand and were distressed.