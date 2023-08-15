Sheli Cryderman: The Power of Community

After an unexpected encounter with a fellow traveler, Sheli Cryderman was reminded of the power of community.

I am traveling family style, trying to pack in all the wonders for a fulfilling vacation. Forest hikes, beaches, waterfall sightseeing. Wouldn’t want anyone to be dissatisfied or moody during this wonderful trip. Oddly enough, the moody person is myself, as evidenced by the numerous fatigue and pain episodes. When the tears start falling, I stop trying to muscle it out, give in, reach for the medication.

Tuesday, my young adult wants to go to T.J. Maxx. Their desire to live in any place nature is preceded by how close a Ross store is. South Tahoe doesn’t have Ross, so T.J. Maxx it is. Feeling stiff I opt for the wheelchair, which doesn’t fit through the bathroom doorway. Leaving it outside, pushing against an unusually heavy door, I almost fall into the service dog.

“Sorry, about the foot in the sink. I’m just washing off the cut.” She is young, in her twenties, with beautiful long black hair braided down her back. Sensing she wants to continue, I ask about her dog.

“I have seizures,” said matter-of-factly. I hear the whole story, a morning fall into her mirror knocks her unconscious, the eight year service dog woke her. She apologizes again.