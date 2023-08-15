KQED is a proud member of
Sheli Cryderman: The Power of Community

Sheli Cryderman
After an unexpected encounter with a fellow traveler, Sheli Cryderman was reminded of the power of community.

I am traveling family style, trying to pack in all the wonders for a fulfilling vacation. Forest hikes, beaches, waterfall sightseeing. Wouldn’t want anyone to be dissatisfied or moody during this wonderful trip. Oddly enough, the moody person is myself, as evidenced by the numerous fatigue and pain episodes. When the tears start falling, I stop trying to muscle it out, give in, reach for the medication.

Tuesday, my young adult wants to go to T.J. Maxx. Their desire to live in any place nature is preceded by how close a Ross store is. South Tahoe doesn’t have Ross, so T.J. Maxx it is. Feeling stiff I opt for the wheelchair, which doesn’t fit through the bathroom doorway. Leaving it outside, pushing against an unusually heavy door, I almost fall into the service dog.

“Sorry, about the foot in the sink. I’m just washing off the cut.” She is young, in her twenties, with beautiful long black hair braided down her back. Sensing she wants to continue, I ask about her dog.

“I have seizures,” said matter-of-factly. I hear the whole story, a morning fall into her mirror knocks her unconscious, the eight year service dog woke her. She apologizes again.

“Really, it’s okay. I have a spinal tumor that causes problems. We do the best we can.” I answer.

All of a sudden we start conversing about the physical and structural modifications that are needed throughout our day, our support groups, the time management to complete minute tasks. A very normal conversation that is anything but to most of my able bodied friends.

She gets it! I feel an instant bonding with this Tahoe stranger. I find myself blurting out “Well, I’m glad I met you,” which is peculiar because I do not know her name. She translates the feeling that comes with a realization of belonging in community, “Yes, it is good to know you are not alone.”

With a Perspective, I’m Sheli Cryderman.

Sheli Cryderman is a proud mother, wife, and writer, living in Concord. She believes in being your authentic self, speaking your truth, and living your life to the best of your capabilities.