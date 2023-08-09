Deidre Silverman: Ducks on the Freeway

Reminders of the love that connects living beings can come in many forms. Deidre Silverman has this story.

When traveling north on highway 101 recently, the traffic up ahead was gradually slowing, suggesting a problem, or accident. I slowed down and watched carefully on the right. As I approached the congested area, I saw two mallard ducks, male and female, but the latter, unfortunately was not standing. She was, instead, lying still on the ground with her legs in the air (almost in cartoonish fashion), but she was, regrettably dead, with the male standing steadfast, beside her. Though in the midst of late afternoon freeway traffic, the male duck was not about to leave her while cars were swerving only feet away. I pulled off at the next exit and, and as a Highway Patrol office was nearby, I decided to report the scene, as it seemed with all the slowing and merging of cars, that another accident could occur.

Seeing that male duck so determined to stay by its mate, was, in itself a small example of the connection, bonding and feelings living creatures share. It is after all, an essential part of existence, perhaps a required essence for the continuation of the species. We have all known the dedication of animals toward their young: the caring, continued feeding and grooming, the latter a further expression of love.

But as I saw that mallard duck standing steadfast by its dead mate, with scores of cars passing close by, the image of devotion and attachment is one that has stayed with me for many years. Such obvious determination and caring, despite the danger, has imbued in me the memory and joy of commitment in life.

With a Perspective, I’m Deidre Silverman.