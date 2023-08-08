Jamie Chiahui Gao: Beet or Radish?

A case of mistaken vegetable identity reminded Jamie Chiahui Gao of her own experience as an immigrant.

While grocery shopping, I found myself questioning the identity of a root vegetable – was it a radish? Its appearance suggested as much. The idea of verifying it online crossed my mind, but it felt like too much effort. So, for my convenience, I labeled it a radish.

It was only later that a sudden realization struck me – it was a beet! This revelation elicited a pang of guilt. After all, I had known its name and had been regularly benefiting from its nutrients. Yet, I had mistakenly identified it as a radish.

As a Taiwanese immigrant, my name and identity have sparked similar dilemmas. I was encouraged to adopt an English name and later faced scrutiny for not using my ‘Chinese’ one. These situations unfolded against a complex, often political backdrop, extending far beyond mere DNA tests. Am I grappling with an identity crisis? Or is it more about others potentially rushing too much to look beyond their preconceived notions?

Reflecting on this, I realize I should’ve respected the beet’s individuality and acknowledged its unique traits. Just as a beet remains a beet, my core identity remains intact, despite the various and at times changeable labels assigned to me. So, whether you know me by my Chinese or English name, or even if you mispronounce them, I remain at ease. I also ask for your patience if I stumble over your name or nationality. I commit to making the effort to understand you and to learn more, as I believe this is the path to bridging the gap of unfamiliarity and fostering inclusivity.