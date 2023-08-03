KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Perspectives

Evan Nichols: The In-Flight Movie Life

Evan Nichols
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

In an era of constant media consumption, Evan Nichols suggests finding a balance between screen time and engagement with the real world.

When I was a kid, it was a great bit of luck to discover your airplane was showing an in-flight movie! The hours flew by and before you knew it, the credits rolled, you blinked your eyes and arrived!

Later, screens appeared on the back of every seat, not to mention laptops, tablets, phones, and watches. We began watching something in every room of our homes, at the bus stop, in the back of cars, in class, everywhere, any time, all at once. No longer did we need to stare out the window on a road trip and ponder the contours of the landscape or perhaps our purpose here on Earth.

We are living the in-flight movie life!

The difference, of course, is that we no longer watch things just to get through a long flight. Now we watch to get through our lives. We skip the intervals, edit out boredom and dodge awkward encounters, all of which are essential to innovation and community. Why develop the ability to compromise when you can retreat to your own room and watch what you want, when you want it?

Sponsored

When I was a kid, watching TV, my dad said, “Turn that thing off! It’s a beautiful day! Go outside!” But, “that thing” is no longer the TV. It’s a phone in almost every pocket and the latest iPhone proudly announces, “up to 29 hours of video playback!” “Sure, I’ll go outside, Dad, for 29 hours!” Wink. Wink.

So what can we do? We can’t stop watching. The shows are too well written and acted, the technology too well engineered. Can we scale it back and find a better balance to our lives, one that involves other hobbies and passions, developing skills and engaging with our community? It’s going to take more than good intentions or willpower.

I don’t know, but maybe the first step is as simple as shifting your gaze from the screen in front of you to the window next to you. Let’s start with ten minutes a day. Press your nose against the glass and look out. Ponder. Wonder. What do you see?

With a Perspective, I’m Evan Nichols.

Evan Nichols teaches English and ESOL at Merritt College in Oakland.