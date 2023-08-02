Saadhana Deshpande: Gardening Heals

It’s only Wednesday, but you might already be looking forward to some relief from the work week. Saadhana Deshpande tells us about their stress reliever of choice.

It’s a warm day at the Gill Tract farm in Berkeley, and it feels glorious to sink my hands into the soft, crumbly soil teeming with life. The pure joy of being with Mother Earth feels like a salve after the stress and anxiety of the week, and each moment that the breeze kisses my skin is like a loving embrace from the Universe.

At these types of community farms, anyone can stop by during open hours to tend to the garden and reconnect with the literal roots of life. There are multiple colors peeking out from under abundant foliage, and sometimes a few turkeys will sneak inside to enjoy a snack that they’re not supposed to. My favorite moments here are the inconspicuous ones; watching a snail slooowly take a tasty bite out of a leaf, accidentally grazing a worm snaking its way through the dirt, or the occasional graceful flitter of a cabbage white butterfly through the rows of green.

These moments are the ones reminding me to slow down and inhale the tenderness of being alive, gently nudging me to ground my spirit within the interconnectedness of the living entities around me, including the land itself. I am able to focus on and understand myself in special ways here, and it is soothing in ways I struggle to articulate fully.

When harvesting from the plant beds, I mentally give thanks for the blessings that have allowed such vibrant fruits and vegetables to nourish my community and I. At a time when food insecurity is at such a rise in the Bay Area, it feels hopeful and energizing to directly be able to grow and distribute organic produce to families who need it, including myself.

Community farms aren’t just green spaces that can be passively observed and enjoyed. They empower neighborhoods in urban settings to participate in our food system, to nurture and

co-create resources that can continue to help us take care of ourselves and each other. So the next time you pass by one, be sure to lend some helping hands – and don’t be afraid to get them really dirty.