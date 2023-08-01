Lorin Tams: The Database

With all the influence algorithms have on our lives, Lorin Tams has this case against allowing anything, or anyone, to put us in boxes.

I went online recently, just browsing, and found a very interesting video. In it, a guy had come up with a way to find out who Google thinks you are- everything from your age to your interests to your hobbies. Immediately, I wanted to try it out. So I did.

A few clicks later, I was on the page. It both astounded and scared me. Because right in front of my eyes was a person- but was it me? It was like looking in one of those warped mirrors at amusement parks. You can still vaguely see yourself, but you’re small and squat, your feet are too big, your head is too small.

My point is that Google doesn’t see your history the way you or some of your family can. Google wasn’t there for that school play in second grade where you performed as the main character and only forgot one line. And Google never tried to go to Denver in a cardboard box.

So what has Google seen?

The things you click on. The type of videos you seem to be interested in.