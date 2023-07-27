KQED is a proud member of
Noumaan Faiz: Inflation

Noumaan Faiz
Despite working two jobs, YR Media’s Noumaan Faiz says he just can’t keep up with inflation these days.

Every time I walk into a grocery store lately, I’m taken aback by how expensive everything is. When you start doing double takes on the price of tomatoes, you know inflation is hitting hard.

Now I admit, I didn’t always notice the effects of inflation. I was only six years old during the big financial crisis in 2008. But now as a young adult, I finally understand my parents’ frustration when gas prices go up even a few cents. Having to spend almost $100 every time I’m filling up a tank drains both my bank account and my soul.

I often find myself watching the numbers at my gas pump like a hawk. I know I’m just torturing myself; I just can’t help but stare as the numbers climb.

Experiences like this make me really worried for my future. I often listen to my older family members talk about their early 20s and compare their stories to what I’m going through. They mention making a few bucks an hour and being able to build their life with that wage. But in 2023, that’s just not realistic for me at all. It worries me knowing that it’s becoming less likely for me to save money for things like owning a home, treating my family or even taking care of myself.

Entering adulthood is hard enough as it is without worrying about inflation rates and a looming recession. It’s at least comforting to know that pretty much all the people I know around my age are in the same boat.

Whenever I make my routine trip to the supermarket, I pray that the price of my daily essentials remain the same. Because as a college student balancing two different jobs, I could use a break from spending $80 a week on groceries when it used to be half the cost not too long ago.

With a Perspective, I’m Noumaan Faiz.

Noumaan Faiz is 21 years old and lives in Hayward. His Perspective was produced by YR Media.