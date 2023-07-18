Steven Birenbaum: Dialing Down the Fight or Flight

Do crime alerts make us safer, or just scared? Steven Birenbaum tells us his Perspective.
If you’re like me, you may have heard friends and neighbors repeating a litany of stories they’ve read about smash-and-grabs, muggings and assaults. I’ve been guilty of it myself.
The truth is, while non-violent crime has been on the rise, violent crime has not.
Yet judging by the constant alerts we receive from services like Next Door and the Berkeley Scanner you’d think we’re living 24/7 in an apocalyptic hellhole, one that sounds a lot like Trump’s “American carnage.”
For too long, I’ve received a daily flurry of e-mails with headlines like, “I just got mugged” and “I’ve had enough.”