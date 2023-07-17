Johanna McCloy: Vegan at the Table

It can feel isolating to be the only vegan at the table. Johanna McCloy has this Perspective.

Being the sole vegan at a table is the norm. I’ve become used to it after 23 years and, for the most part, people seem respectful of my food choices, even if they find them “extreme” or bizarre.

Limiting myself to vegan food was easy, compared with the social adjustment. I’ve become used to jokes made at my expense; a common one is “yummmm, bacon,” or “yummmm [whatever they’re eating].” I know I can make other people uncomfortable merely by being there. I find that I go out of my way to alleviate their discomfort, even though I’m the outcast.

Sometimes, particularly when certain meats are served, I can feel very lonely and sad. I yearn to look around for another person who understands my internal anguish and where it comes from. It’s not about appeasing poor Johanna. It’s about the animal.

I have fantasies of the scene playing before me being put in “Pause” mode, while a quick video reel of facts and images shares the real-life story of the animal that became the product they are now consuming. Most people have no idea.