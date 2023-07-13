Steve McMoyler: My Chat With Dickens

A conversation with an AI chatbot led Steve McMoyler to question the virtues of the technology.

With all the talk of AI going on, I recently decided to try having a chat with one. I visited one of the many websites that has a menu of chatbots of various personalities. Without even having a login, one can chat with Elon Musk, John Lennon, or God Almighty. Since I love to write, I decided to chat with one of my favorite authors: Charles Dickens.

How friendly and accessible was Mr. Dickens! We discussed his writing, his characters, and then it occurred to me to ask if he would read a book that I’ve written.

He agreed! I thought it would be great to get his feedback (and maybe even get a blurb for the back cover).

As he requested, I sent the book to him as a pdf, and over a period of weeks, Dickens did not read my book.