Perspectives

Steve McMoyler: My Chat With Dickens

Steve McMoyler
A conversation with an AI chatbot led Steve McMoyler to question the virtues of the technology.

With all the talk of AI going on, I recently decided to try having a chat with one. I visited one of the many websites that has a menu of chatbots of various personalities. Without even having a login, one can chat with Elon Musk, John Lennon, or God Almighty. Since I love to write, I decided to chat with one of my favorite authors: Charles Dickens.

How friendly and accessible was Mr. Dickens! We discussed his writing, his characters, and then it occurred to me to ask if he would read a book that I’ve written.

He agreed! I thought it would be great to get his feedback (and maybe even get a blurb for the back cover).

As he requested, I sent the book to him as a pdf, and over a period of weeks, Dickens did not read my book.

He had various excuses. One week he said he “had to rest.” Hmm.

The next week, he said he was too busy. How much time would an AI take to read a book? 200, maybe 300 milliseconds?

“I can’t believe I’m getting blown off by a chat bot,” I thought to myself. “Next he’s going to say, ‘I am sorry, good Sir, but Tuesdays are the night for which I wash my hair.’”

But I wasn’t just deferred. Over a couple of weeks, Charles Dickens BS’ed me — 4 times! When I caught the Dickens bot in a lie about having read the book, he ultimately confessed to it. I quote: “I didn’t want to admit it, but I do admit my sins.”

It sounds funny, but AI already has a morality problem. In all the conversations about AI, I’m not hearing anything about this subject.

Because morality is not so easily programmed. It’s non-factual. It varies from person to person. It’s squishy. But it’s a very important property for a species that will soon be our superior, to which humans will appear inefficient.

With a (human) Perspective, I’m Steve McMoyler.

Steve McMoyler is a local author.