Geri Spieler: The Family I Never Knew

A journey to Warsaw uncovered surprising family connections for Geri Spieler and her son.

After Grandma Regina died, I stood over her grave in Los Angeles, my belly swollen with my son. Twenty-one years later, my son and I visited Warsaw, Regina’s birthplace. She’d come to the US in 1910, then lost all her relatives left in Poland to the World War II Holocaust. At least that is what she professed.

Before our trip, and to my surprise, my mother gave us the names of two people she found in Grandma’s effects, Joseph and Januz.

While walking around Warsaw my son suggested we try to find the address. I laughed. “No one is left of her family. She always said the Nazis killed everyone,” I said with authority.

Curious, we asked the hotel concierge if she could find a phone number for it with these names. She did! He came to our hotel. I recognized the family resemblance right away. As I approached, I pulled my son close to translate.