Damian Stout-Lehman: California

A hike to see one of California’s wonders inspired Damian Stout-Lehman to reflect on the nature of our state.

I arrived at a small patch of woods in Santa Cruz so green, pristine, and untouched that it looked unreal. I walked down a wooden path with signs along the trail. I felt a light breeze wrap around me, knowing I was about to see a sight unmatched in its unique beauty. As I came to the end of the path, I found myself looking up at what seemed to be bee-hive shaped collections of monarch butterflies.

As I stared at hundreds of butterflies fluttering overhead, I marveled at the immense beauty, little gems of nature flapping just 30 feet above. I walked back up the wooden path, reflecting on how this was one of the few places where I could see monarchs migrating. I read one of the signs along the trail and learned that monarchs consume poison as a caterpillar and retain it as a butterfly. I feel this makes the monarch all that more of a fascinating creature. Afterward, I had a realization. The poisonous monarch butterfly is a perfect metaphor for California: Beautiful with an underlying edge.

It made me think of San Francisco, just 70 miles away, with tent-lined streets next to the million-dollar mansions of Nob Hill. I thought of nearby Watsonville, where farm workers labored twelve hour days for minimum wage, while billionaires earned more passive income than some people make in a lifetime. In California, one in five people struggle with food insecurity while the state produces nearly half of America’s fruits and vegetables. And back in the butterfly sanctuary, there are little, powerful butterflies fighting everyday challenges with determination and hope.

I hope to see the monarchs again, and bring with me greater awareness and wisdom. Monarchs are incredibly resilient creatures in many ways. Millions of them migrate thousands of kilometers, and some take three to five generations to complete it. I think this is exactly like California: problems can be solved, it just might take three to five generations to solve them.