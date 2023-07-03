Joanne Greene: How Getting Hit By a Car Saved My Life

Sometimes a horrible incident can bring unexpected positive change. Joanne Greene tells us her story.

I’m five steps into the crosswalk in broad daylight, then POW, I’m thrown onto the hood of the grey sedan looking directly at the driver’s panicked face through the windshield.

What the hell? Stop the car! I silently scream for hours, or maybe ten seconds. And then, in an eerie moment of silence, I am on the ground. In the middle of the street. Alive.

The next five days in the hospital featured four pelvic fractures and uncontrolled internal bleeding. Plummeting vital signs. Relentless pain, the ambulance ride. Twisted metal. People screaming.

Back home with a hospital bed and a wheelchair, I was helpless. This person who’d been in constant motion, never leaving the dancefloor, known for multi-tasking, and always fully in charge was felled. Stopped dead in her tracks. Fully dependent on others for eating, going to the bathroom, and getting relief from the incessant, debilitating, mind numbing pain of crushed tissue, broken bones, and traumatic flashbacks.