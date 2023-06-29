Nina Thompson: Navigating News on Social Media

An increasing number of teens are turning to social media to get their news. But for YR Media’s Nina Thompson, navigating all that information requires some fact-checking.

I get my news from a variety of sources — newspapers, podcasts, and, yes, social media. Many people my age cite social media as their main source of obtaining news. Some also prefer using TikTok over Google’s search engine. This might sound alarming to some people, but that’s not how I see it.

Just because I get some of my news from social media doesn’t mean I treat the information the same as news originating from reputable outlets.

Because of social media’s fast-paced nature, things spread fast. And sometimes, “facts” go unchecked. For example, I learned the news about Montana’s recent TikTok ban on TikTok. There, people made claims that this law could result in legal consequences for individual app users, which caught my attention.

The specific legislative text was not very clear, so hearing people’s confident interpretations about the implications of the law sounded convincing — especially after seeing other people agree in the comments. However, I wasn’t going to trust random people online. So I checked this information with the Verify.com website, which explained that this wasn’t true and why the ban won’t penalize individual app users.