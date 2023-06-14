KQED is a proud member of
C.J. Hirschfield: Dad's Typewriter

C.J. Hirschfield
Objects are just objects, until they become part of a story, and then they’re not just an object anymore.  C.J. Hirschfield has this story about her father’s typewriter.

Like so many, in the 1940’s my dad came to California to make it big in Hollywood. He had a script based on a book by a friend, and wanted to sell it, and then direct the movie. He brought with him his trusty Smith Corona typewriter with its forest green keys, which he used to make countless edits over the years. He met and married a wonderful woman, and had two kids, who turned out okay.

But in his unrelenting quest to get an Oscar and fame, he failed to appreciate all that he already had, and he never cultivated close friends. He was not a happy man.

At age 90, he moved to the East Bay, where he could be closer to his kids and grandkids, where he passed away at 97, still trying to get his film made.

I kept and displayed his vintage typewriter for over a decade, but recent downsizing caused me to reconsider.

I listed it on Facebook through Buy Nothing, a not-for-profit worldwide gift economy network where you can give to, or ask for something from your nearby neighbors. No money is exchanged, and it’s usually a porch pickup.  People gift everything from baby clothes to pet food, from furniture to packing material. The receivers are always extremely appreciative. And it’s nice to “meet” your neighbors, even if it’s just through Messenger.

Sixteen of my neighbors indicated their desire for the typewriter.

One person’s note particularly resonated with me.  She wanted the typewriter for her upcoming wedding—she and her partner met at a library, and would incorporate it into their literary theme. She wrote that she’d love to honor the typewriter, and would then gift it to another neighbor after her big day.

I couldn’t say no. Just to think that this glaring symbol of failure to my father could get a karmic do-over and be part of a joyous occasion, and then be passed along to another grateful person made me very happy.

Buy Nothing says that “our true wealth is the connections forged between neighbors.”

I’m sad that my dad never realized that, but I’m glad that I do.

With a Perspective, I’m C.J. Hirschfield.

C.J. Hirschfield is an East Bay journalist.