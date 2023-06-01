Phoebe Lefebvre: Wood Street Commons: When Your Neighbors are Forced to Leave

YR Media’s Phoebe Lefebvre grew up around the corner from Oakland’s Wood Street homeless encampment. She shares her concerns about the lack of solutions the city has offered the residents who were evicted.

I’ve lived down the road from Wood Street for 13 years, and I’ve watched as Oakland’s largest homeless encampment grew from a collection of tents to a massive, bustling community.

In April, the city finished clearing out Wood Street, dubbed by its residents as the “Commons.” I’ve volunteered at the encampment for the majority of my life, so watching the people vanish was shocking. My mom runs PALS East Bay, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services for pets belonging to unhoused and low-to-no income people. She’s serviced Wood Street for years, and I’ve been with her through the encampment at every size.

After evicting the community, the city of Oakland has attempted to relocate those people to either a cabin or other shelter programs. But these moves can come at a cost.

Most residents lived at Wood Street for years, and would rather the city gave them resources to thrive at the encampment, than be moved into a cabin. However, some viewed it as a chance for a safer new beginning, and happily moved to escape the violence, fires and drug game the Commons have been known for. I know a lot of people who moved to the cabins, I also know it’s not a perfect solution.