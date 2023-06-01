KQED is a proud member of
Perspectives

Phoebe Lefebvre: Wood Street Commons: When Your Neighbors are Forced to Leave

Phoebe Lefebvre
YR Media’s Phoebe Lefebvre  grew up around the corner from Oakland’s Wood Street homeless encampment. She shares her concerns about the lack of solutions the city has offered the residents who were evicted.

I’ve lived down the road from Wood Street for 13 years, and I’ve watched as Oakland’s largest homeless encampment grew from a collection of tents to a massive, bustling community.

In April, the city finished clearing out Wood Street, dubbed by its residents as the “Commons.” I’ve volunteered at the encampment for the majority of my life, so watching the people vanish was shocking. My mom runs PALS East Bay, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services for pets belonging to unhoused and low-to-no income people. She’s serviced Wood Street for years, and I’ve been with her through the encampment at every size.

After evicting the community, the city of Oakland has attempted to relocate those people to either a cabin or other shelter programs. But these moves can come at a cost.

Most residents lived at Wood Street for years, and would rather the city gave them resources to thrive at the encampment, than be moved into a cabin. However, some viewed it as a chance for a safer new beginning, and happily moved to escape the violence, fires and drug game the Commons have been known for. I know a lot of people who moved to the cabins, I also know it’s not a perfect solution.

The cabins aren’t permanent housing. Residents are allowed to stay there for six months. During that time, they have access to bathrooms, meal plans and more. But when their six months are up, they lose access to those resources. I think some people can find permanent housing in that time — but realistically, I know some can’t.

I wish the city had more accessible solutions before closing Wood Street. Without them, evicting the community was irresponsible and unfair. Oakland isn’t the only city doing this — it’s an issue across California. Clearing homeless encampments and offering short-term cabins doesn’t set people up for success. They deserve accessible pathways to find safe, long-term homes.

With a Perspective, I’m Phoebe Lefebvre.

Phoebe Lefebvre is 17 years old and lives in Oakland. Her Perspective was produced by Y-R Media.