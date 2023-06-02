Richard Levitt: Over It

So much creativity, so many variations. The ideas rock me. Inspire and excite me to think expansively, write assertively, and solve problems unconventionally.
But three years of COVID changed everything. Being stuck at home. All that binge watching. The piles of books. My passion cooled.
Hmmm … that’s an understatement. I was damn well over it. Saturated.
The joy I got from all those great ideas was diminished by a sinking sense of repetition and ennui. Stuff that delighted me started feeling burdensome and obvious.
That’s tough … because I’m in the idea business: teaching, writing, working as a creative director. Just like a musician celebrates great compositions, or a builder marvels at the details of a beautiful structure, I’ve always immersed myself in ideas.
So what do you do when the ideas you love don’t love you back?
Yikes!
Well, I learned the best way out of a rut requires actually getting out, like out of the house. I’ve been taking hikes, exercising outdoors, going to museums. Ironically, even going to a real live business meeting can be invigorating.
The most important thing I learned is to get out of my head. Be tactile, physical, mobile. A happy body is the best container for a happy mind.
I’m trying to turn my days over and upside down, like a snow globe. Until the things that inspired me start to inspire me once again.
With a perspective, I’m Richard Levitt.
Richard Levitt is an East Bay writer who teaches martial arts, yoga, and creative problem solving.