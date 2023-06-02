Richard Levitt: Over It

What happens when your favorite books and movies lose their luster? Richard Levitt shares how he’s trying to get his groove back.

All my life, I’ve been in love with ideas, and equally, with all the media where I discover them.

As a kid, I held Leonardo DiVinci and Batman in equal esteem. To me, they were both characters with the courage and capacity to see beyond the obvious and find unexpected solutions. They were bold.

I’ve always inhaled novels, comic books, magazines, TV, and movies. Science fiction, ghoulish stuff, thinky stuff, unexpected adventures. I read biographies of great thinkers and problem solvers … amazed by how they did their work.

And thriving on it.