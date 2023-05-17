Bob Riley: Bike to Work Day

Tomorrow, May 18, is the annual Bike to Work Day. Bob Riley tells us why he participates.

I’m looking forward to going to work!

I almost can’t believe I’m saying that! For three years, I’ve been avoiding going into the office. Now it feels like I’ve been released from a three-year limbo, and ready to get back to normal – but hopefully what we accept as normal is evolving.

There are two reasons I am excited to go into the office now – the first is that tomorrow is the annual Bike to Work Day. Thousands of riders will be using this day as a celebration of using road biking as an alternative to car commuting. Volunteers will be helping at energizer food stations to encourage riders in the morning. I’ve been participating in this event for decades.

I’m also excited because my office is now structured with a hybrid work model – three days in the office and two days are Work from Home. Work from Home reduces carbon emissions into our atmosphere, and also improves my home environment by maintaining a prudent work/life balance.