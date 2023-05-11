Lana Moroz: To Be a Ukrainian Refugee

The refugee experience is rife with unthinkable hardship, and also glimmers of hope. Lana Moroz has this Perspective.

We left Ukraine last March. Me and my two sons. Difficult border crossing, Antalya, Berlin, then San Francisco.

I don’t look like a refugee. If you saw me on the street, you would never know. I am 40-years-old, tall and angular; I was once a model. I keep my hair short, and I put myself together every day. I speak English. I drive my boys to school and to basketball practice in a station wagon. My face will be smiling because I cry only in the dark.

I left my parents and husband. Now the war has not only destroyed my city, it has destroyed my marriage.

I have no savings. Everything my boys and I own came with us, in two suitcases.