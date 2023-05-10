Oliver River Satalich : An Ode to Girlhood

Oliver River Satalich is not a girl, but their childhood as a girl taught them valuable lessons about life and self-discovery.
I am not a woman, but girlhood lives in me — ribbons of femininity were woven through me as a child and taught me who I am.
For me, girlhood is synonymous with childhood because it’s the only chapter of my life where I was a girl. I was raised with the expectation that I would become a woman, and even though I didn’t, the lessons I learned from girlhood are still embedded into my life.
My girlhood was uninhibited, wild, and free. I hadn’t yet internalized the world’s misogyny, and I wasn’t bound to the expectations of being a “proper” girl — not that I ever tried to be proper.
When I was a girl, with dirty blonde hair and a fear of monkey bars, I was unafraid of acting strange. I made “potions” out of twigs and leaves, read “Warrior Cats,” and pretended my friends and I had fairy wings. The things that made me weird brought me joy, regardless of how people looked at me.