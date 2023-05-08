Miriam Warren: The Fun of Floundering

In a success driven world the fear of failure is a constant. But what if we’ve been looking at it the wrong way? Miriam Warren shares her thoughts on why it’s okay to be terrible at something.

Shortly before my 41st birthday, I decided I wanted to learn how to play tennis. I had never been on a court in my life, my hand-eye coordination was laughably bad, and it had been decades since I’d played any kind of organized sport.

I started practicing regularly with my friend Mariko who possesses more patience than most. And while I wish I could report that I’m crushing it on the court, the reality is that I still struggle mightily to get the ball over the net.

But I’m thrilled when I do.

Why try something I likely wasn’t going to win at? For one thing, I was inspired by the more mature players I saw on the court using the sport to stay social and active. Tennis legend Billie Jean King once said that “tennis is a sport for a lifetime,” and I appreciated that she didn’t mean it figuratively.