KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Perspectives

Nina Roehl: Starting Therapy

Nina Roehl
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Photo Courtesy of Nina Roehl)

Six months ago, Nina Roehl didn’t think therapy was right for her. But after weighing all her options, she finally decided to finally try it out. Y-R Media brings her Perspective. 

I’ve been going back and forth about starting therapy for a few years. I’ve always known how helpful it is for a lot of people. But I kept telling myself I didn’t really need therapy by saying things like, “My issues aren’t that bad.”

Plus, the idea of telling a stranger my deepest and darkest thoughts felt uncomfortable. And I knew the emotional labor may be hard on myself. It’s not always easy for me to talk about my feelings, and it can be hard to put my emotions into words.

But last year was really hard for me. After graduating college, I fell into a sort of post-grad depression. It was hard to get out of bed most days. I felt stuck with no way out.

I spoke with my doctor, and she ended up prescribing me antidepressants and also suggested that I should try therapy. I tried the antidepressants first, but it didn’t help. So, I took up therapy. And I’m glad that I did.

Sponsored

I could finally talk about what I was feeling and know that someone was actively listening. It’s nice to have an unbiased person who is there to listen — and mostly importantly, not judge me. I now know that it’s okay to feel down sometimes and it won’t last forever.

Looking back to before I started therapy, I realize now that I was diminishing the real struggles I was going through.

I really feel the difference in where I am mentally now. I know that I still have a lot of work to do, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come. And therapy has been a tool that’s helped guide me in the right direction.

With a Perspective, I’m Nina Roehl.

Nina Roehl is 22 years old and lives in San Francisco. Her Perspective was produced by Y-R Media.