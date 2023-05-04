Nina Roehl: Starting Therapy

Six months ago, Nina Roehl didn’t think therapy was right for her. But after weighing all her options, she finally decided to finally try it out. Y-R Media brings her Perspective.

I’ve been going back and forth about starting therapy for a few years. I’ve always known how helpful it is for a lot of people. But I kept telling myself I didn’t really need therapy by saying things like, “My issues aren’t that bad.”

Plus, the idea of telling a stranger my deepest and darkest thoughts felt uncomfortable. And I knew the emotional labor may be hard on myself. It’s not always easy for me to talk about my feelings, and it can be hard to put my emotions into words.

But last year was really hard for me. After graduating college, I fell into a sort of post-grad depression. It was hard to get out of bed most days. I felt stuck with no way out.

I spoke with my doctor, and she ended up prescribing me antidepressants and also suggested that I should try therapy. I tried the antidepressants first, but it didn’t help. So, I took up therapy. And I’m glad that I did.