Brian Leonard: Grieving the Oakland A’s

Grief has many stages. Brian Leonard is experiencing all of them after learning that the A’s will be building a new stadium in Las Vegas, not Oakland.

The first time I saw the Oakland A’s I was gobsmacked. I was a kid in Chicago and this was in the era of Vida Blue, Catfish Hunter, Rollie Fingers. They were loud, bombastic. and those uniforms! Those names! My Schwinn banana-seat bike had nothing on Rollie Fingers’ mustache.

When I moved West years ago, it was easy for me to fall in love with the Oakland A’s. They were now my home team. My daughter grew up loving the green and gold.

When the news came down that the A’s were moving, it was a gut punch.

I was in the first stage of grief, denial. The A’s and I were breaking up. They were leaving me for sandier pastures. And they could not have handled it any worse.