Richard Swerdlow: Weather Words

Richard Swerdlow remembers the rainy days of his childhood. These days, he’s got to dissect the scientific weather jargon before stepping outside.

Spring is finally here after a rainy winter in the Bay Area, with even snow in some areas. All that rain is good news following our prolonged drought, as we know from years of dire weather forecasts.

The weather outside, frightful or delightful, may be the most obvious example of how we experience physical science in our day-to-day lives. And recent years have brought a, well, flurry of science terms to the weather forecast. These days you practically need a Ph.D. to watch the weather channel.

When I was a kid, we called it a rainy day. Now, it’s an “atmospheric river” – a stream of moisture vapor in the atmosphere causing heavy rain. You know, a rainy day.

And then there’s the dramatic “bomb cyclone.” Don’t worry – no actual explosives are involved. This means a windy, rainy day since a bomb cyclone forms rapidly as the result of an atmospheric river.