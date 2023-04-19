Michael Wright: Uncelebrated Gratitude

A generous man bent the arc of Michael Wright’s life many years ago, so he looks to express his gratitude.

During my senior year in high school, I was selected to be “Mayor for a Day.” This came as a complete surprise, as I had no idea that a program to introduce students to city government existed. Nor did I consider myself much of a leader. I had been soundly whipped in my run for student body president by a competitor whose stump speech consisted of promising a trip to Disneyland for the senior class on graduation night. I didn’t even think of it. He deserved to win.

The day spent with the real mayor was very enlightening. I learned of the development efforts underway that would boost the local economy. I was impressed and said as much when I was asked to speak at a luncheon with community leaders. I concluded my impromptu speech with “Keep up the good work!”

Among the audience was the president of the local branch of a prominent national bank. Thus began a series of beneficial opportunities. The bank president soon invited me to speak at a breakfast meeting of prominent leaders in the wider community. At graduation, I was given a special award sponsored by the bank. When the time came to finance my college education, the bank president personally approved a loan.

I went on to complete my undergraduate degree, and then a PhD. I began what I consider to be a successful career.