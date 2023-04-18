KQED is a proud member of
Perspectives

Bianca Datta: Becoming San Franciscan, Step By Step

Bianca Datta
Bianca Datta (Courtesy of Bianca Datta)

Recent East Coast transplant Bianca Datta is learning to love San Francisco – literally one step at a time.

When I moved to San Francisco I was cautiously optimistic and very suspicious.

I had lived on the East Coast for my entire life. The allure of sunnier days and “healthier” lifestyles was overwhelming, despite the prevalence of tech bro culture and $10 juice, so I made the move.

I didn’t know whether to optimize proximity to friends and work, fun and food, or whether to embrace the real gritty San Francisco. I wanted to be where the action was. I ended up on the border of the Mission and Potrero.

At first, I was put off put by the hills. My walk to work was strenuous, and the first few days I had to stop multiple times. When I first moved, I had this sense that things weren’t quite… real. On my walk home, I would sneak a peek at downtown. The bright colors and cloudless sky made it made it look like a simulation. Like if you poked it, the mirage would fall apart. Every day the weather was the same, people were always smiling, and at first, the West Coast pretended to be slow-paced.

A year into my transplant, though, the pace started to sneak up on me, speeding by with no seasons to ground me. My life felt more and more out of control. I tried to find things to hold on to and to stay connected to the present.

I learned to love the peace of Potrero Hill and being surrounded by homeowners. I panted my way through tiny magical green hikes, steep staircases, and mini parks. I read all the little signs. I took pictures of flowers, even if I was late for work. I started to love seeing Sutro Tower and Bernal Hill on my way home, and paused to soak in views of both the water and downtown.

On the East Coast, I had loved walking, but the flat streets made it easy to be on autopilot. Though the San Francisco hills had originally been my nemeses, they slowly forced me to slow down and pay attention.

On New Year’s Eve, my housemate and I ran up one of the giant hills, absolutely out of breath, but grinning from ear to ear as we caught a view of the fireworks.

It finally felt real, and it finally felt like home.

With a Perspective, I’m Bianca Datta.

Bianca Datta works as a food scientist at a plant-based meat start-up.