Bianca Datta: Becoming San Franciscan, Step By Step

Recent East Coast transplant Bianca Datta is learning to love San Francisco – literally one step at a time.

When I moved to San Francisco I was cautiously optimistic and very suspicious.

I had lived on the East Coast for my entire life. The allure of sunnier days and “healthier” lifestyles was overwhelming, despite the prevalence of tech bro culture and $10 juice, so I made the move.

I didn’t know whether to optimize proximity to friends and work, fun and food, or whether to embrace the real gritty San Francisco. I wanted to be where the action was. I ended up on the border of the Mission and Potrero.

At first, I was put off put by the hills. My walk to work was strenuous, and the first few days I had to stop multiple times. When I first moved, I had this sense that things weren’t quite… real. On my walk home, I would sneak a peek at downtown. The bright colors and cloudless sky made it made it look like a simulation. Like if you poked it, the mirage would fall apart. Every day the weather was the same, people were always smiling, and at first, the West Coast pretended to be slow-paced.